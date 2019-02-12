13th February 2019
IO forces report to cantonment sites

Authors: Staff | | Published: 2 days ago

Some of the cantonment sites identified for the SPLA-IO.

An official says the opposition forces under Dr. Riek Machar are reporting to cantonment sites.

The chapter two of  September revitalised peace agreement provides for this.

The Joint Defence Board, tasked with the security arrangements, recently issued an order, directing all forces to report to the designated sites.

“Our forces are already trying to put for themselves some temporary shelters – in  Wunliet, around Jubek,  and the same in Lolere and Kapoeta,”  Colonel Lam Paul, the acting SPLA-IO spokesperson said.

Colonel said the process of registration and screening of the forces would have started immediately, but this has delayed due to lack of budget.

“The budget  was passed two or three days ago. We are waiting for this to be confirmed by the president,” he said.

When this is done,  he said “the JMCC  will  start the process of registration, screening of the forces , and send them for training.”

The new peace deal reinstates Dr. Riek Machar as the first vice president. He’s expected to assume office in the forthcoming R-TGoNU in May.

 

