Nearly 120 more child soldiers freed in Gbudue

Authors: Staff | | Published: 1 day ago

Previously released child soldiers in Yambio, Gbudue. Photo @UN

The UN children’s agency says it has helped release nearly 120 more child soldiers in South Sudan.

Out of the 119 children freed in Yambio on Monday, 48 girls were among the group, with the youngest child being 10-years-old.

This brings the total to 3,000, of the number of children released from armed groups in the country since conflict began in December 2013.

In a statement extended to Eye Radio, UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said:

“More and more children are being freed from armed groups and armed forces in South Sudan,” which she described as  an encouraging development.

According to her, “there is a long way to go before all of the more than 19,000 children are returned to their families.”

Ms. Fore went on to say that: “Every child no longer with an armed group represents a childhood restored and a future regained.”

