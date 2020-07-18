18th July 2020
IGAD endorses new interim chairperson for S.Sudan’s peace body

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 1 min ago

Maj.-Gen. Charles Tai, new R-JMEC interim chairperson | Credit | AMISOM

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development has endorsed the appointment of retired Maj. Gen. Charles Tai Gituaias as the new Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission.

This came out during the 36th Extraordinary Assembly of IGAD Heads of States and Government that was held on the 14th of July 2020 via video conference.

The IGAD leaders among other things also agreed to hold further consultations regarding the appointment of a substantive Chair to R-JMEC, according to a communique of the meeting.

The government of Kenya had recalled interim chairperson Ambassador Augustino Njoroge in May.

He was nominated deputy of the then JMEC in January 2016 deputizing former Botswanan President Festus Mogae.

In September 2018, he was made the interim chairperson of the R-JMEC.

Amb. Njoroge’s successor — Maj. Gen. Charles Tai is a diplomat who brings to the position a wealth of relevant experience and strategic leadership gleaned from similar and related placements, according to the Kenyan foreign ministry.

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission is constituted under Chapter 7 of the revitalized peace agreement.

It is responsible for monitoring and overseeing the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement as well as the mandate and tasks of the coalition government.

18th July 2020

