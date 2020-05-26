26th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
IGAD envoy demands an end to all forms of violenceAnother woman gang-raped in Gudele’s hotspot“You will die before I do,” Kiir tells those wishing him deathAttackers killed a driver, burnt 33,000 litre fuel truck in WESCOVID-19: 10 more patients pushes S.Sudan cases to 665

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   IGAD envoy demands an end to all forms of violence

IGAD envoy demands an end to all forms of violence

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 6 mins ago

IGAD Envoy Ismail Wais in Juba. PHOTO: Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

The IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan has called for an immediate end to all forms of violence, including inter-communal violence so that people can have access to safe, unhindered, and inclusive health care in South Sudan.

Dr. Ismael Wais said at this crucial time of coronavirus, South Sudan must ensure that civilians and front-line health workers are adequately protected.

He condemned renewed communal violence in Jonglei state and expressed his sympathy to family members and friends of those killed in the Akobo attack.

A staff working for the medical charity, MSF was reportedly killed in Yuai.

“We condemn such acts of violence that caused the death of a front-line humanitarian worker,” Dr. Wais said.

The regional envoy stated that the pandemic has already affected the IGAD region from public health emergencies, societal challenges and significant disruption of the economy.

He stressed that the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic require the silencing of guns and the engagement of everyone to fight the spread of the virus.

“These are indeed difficult times globally in the face of the pandemic. Everyone has a role to play in the fight against the spread of COVID-19,” Wais asserted.

Dr. Wais noted that the reports of senior officials in South Sudan having tested positive for the coronavirus has been both disheartening and saddening.

“Our thoughts are with them and their families. We pray for their quick recovery in regaining their health and wish them well.” he said.

According to the statement seen by Eye Radio, the IGAD’s envoy called on the International Community, the UN, TROIKA to continue with their support for South Sudan.

“Together we will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic,” he concluded.

Total Page Visits: 34 - Today Page Visits: 33

Currently on air

08:00:00 - 08:15:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar’s office rejects medical evacuation claims 1

Machar’s office rejects medical evacuation claims

Published Friday, May 22, 2020

Ateny says ‘Kiir is healthy in his house’ 2

Ateny says ‘Kiir is healthy in his house’

Published Saturday, May 23, 2020

An angry Dr Elia blasts “news criminals” 3

An angry Dr Elia blasts “news criminals”

Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Kiir and aides given ‘unproven’ virus protection cards 4

Kiir and aides given ‘unproven’ virus protection cards

Published Sunday, May 24, 2020

Machar calls for review of lockdown measures 5

Machar calls for review of lockdown measures

Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IGAD envoy demands an end to all forms of violence

Published 6 mins ago

Another woman gang-raped in Gudele’s hotspot

Published 36 mins ago

“You will die before I do,” Kiir tells those wishing him death

Published 13 hours ago

Mukaya IDPs in Yei town ‘surviving on mangoes’

Published 14 hours ago

Attackers killed a driver, burnt 33,000 litre fuel truck in WES

Published 14 hours ago

COVID-19: 10 more patients pushes S.Sudan cases to 665

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.