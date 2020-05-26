IGAD envoy demands an end to all forms of violence

The IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan has called for an immediate end to all forms of violence, including inter-communal violence so that people can have access to safe, unhindered, and inclusive health care in South Sudan.

Dr. Ismael Wais said at this crucial time of coronavirus, South Sudan must ensure that civilians and front-line health workers are adequately protected.

He condemned renewed communal violence in Jonglei state and expressed his sympathy to family members and friends of those killed in the Akobo attack.

A staff working for the medical charity, MSF was reportedly killed in Yuai.

“We condemn such acts of violence that caused the death of a front-line humanitarian worker,” Dr. Wais said.

The regional envoy stated that the pandemic has already affected the IGAD region from public health emergencies, societal challenges and significant disruption of the economy.

He stressed that the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic require the silencing of guns and the engagement of everyone to fight the spread of the virus.

“These are indeed difficult times globally in the face of the pandemic. Everyone has a role to play in the fight against the spread of COVID-19,” Wais asserted.

Dr. Wais noted that the reports of senior officials in South Sudan having tested positive for the coronavirus has been both disheartening and saddening.

“Our thoughts are with them and their families. We pray for their quick recovery in regaining their health and wish them well.” he said.

According to the statement seen by Eye Radio, the IGAD’s envoy called on the International Community, the UN, TROIKA to continue with their support for South Sudan.

“Together we will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic,” he concluded.

