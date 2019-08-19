IGAD rejects ‘leaked memo’

IGAD has rubbished a media report that suggests the regional body believes Uganda is against peace implementation in South Sudan.

Recently, the South Sudan News Agency, an online media house, attributed the source to a leaked IGAD alleged IGAD Secretariat Internal Memo.

The article is titled, “Leaked memo: Uganda is the real threat to peace in South Sudan.”

The story was also by regional media, including the continent’s.

IGAD is comprised of Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

“Uganda unwaveringly adheres to IGAD’s Mission and Mandate, as do all the other seven member States and in this regard continues to play a crucial role towards the peaceful resolution of the conflict in South Sudan,” writes IGAD a statement seen by Eye Radio.

IGAD’s Mandate includes promoting peace and stability in the region and creating mechanisms for the prevention, management and resolution of inter-State and intra-State conflicts within the region through dialogue.