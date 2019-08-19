Man electrocuted in Juba

An unidentified man has been electrocuted after he reportedly touched a naked wire connected to a kiosk at Gudele Two Taxi Park.

According to an eyewitness, the victim, who is assumed to be between 28 and 32 years old, died on instantly.

They say he had no any identity document on him.

“One of the guys in Gudele Two was trying to pass so he touched the kiosk which shocked him and thus, he died on spot,” Karlo Chol told Eye Radio.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson, Major-General Daniel Justin, confirmed the incident.

He says the police is investigating the cause of the electric shock.

“The unidentified man touched the electricity cables, killing him on spot,” Maj.-Gen. Justin stated on Monday.

Residents in Juba mostly depend on solar energy and generator as sources of power.