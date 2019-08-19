19th August 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Man electrocuted in Juba

Man electrocuted in Juba

Author: Juan Evelyn | Published: 4 hours ago

Juba

An unidentified man has been electrocuted after he reportedly touched a naked wire connected to a kiosk at Gudele Two Taxi Park.

According to an eyewitness, the victim, who is assumed to be between 28 and 32 years old, died on instantly.

They say he had no any identity document on him.

“One of the guys in Gudele Two was trying to pass so he touched the kiosk which shocked him and thus, he died on spot,” Karlo Chol told Eye Radio.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson, Major-General Daniel Justin, confirmed the incident.

He says the police is investigating the cause of the electric shock.

“The unidentified man touched the electricity cables, killing him on spot,” Maj.-Gen. Justin stated on Monday.

Residents in Juba mostly depend on solar energy and generator as sources of power.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Crown Hotel to be bulldozed in 7 days 1

Crown Hotel to be bulldozed in 7 days

Published Thursday, August 15, 2019

Juba-Bahr el Ghazal road works stall 2

Juba-Bahr el Ghazal road works stall

Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019

NRA collects more non-oil revenues 3

NRA collects more non-oil revenues

Published Thursday, August 15, 2019

Kiir, Machar told to invest in peace and people, not positions 4

Kiir, Machar told to invest in peace and people, not positions

Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Chinese expert calls for training of local oil sector engineers 5

Chinese expert calls for training of local oil sector engineers

Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lawyers worried about oil spill

Published 2 hours ago

IGAD rejects ‘leaked memo’

Published 3 hours ago

Man electrocuted in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Sudanese parties sign historic deal, Kiir affirms support

Published 17 hours ago

More newborns with defects in Ruweng

Published 3 days ago

Kiir reverses decision to close down some embassies

Published 3 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th August 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.