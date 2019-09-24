24th September 2019
National News | News

Igga visits Amadi

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

VP James Wani Igga

Vice president Dr. James Wani Igga is expected to travel to Amadi today to sensitize communities there on the revitalized peace agreement.

The Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan was signed in Addis Ababa last year.

It obligates the peace parties to disseminate its contents to people at the grassroots.

The Governor of Amadi state, Joseph Ngere, was speaking to Eye Radio about the visit of Dr. Wani.

“The vice president is coming to give us more on the revitalized peace agreement. Give us hope on the coming period of the new government which will be formed on the 12th November. He is also a man of SPLM by the way, he is coming to give us lectures and give support to the carders and members of the party.”

The vice president is also expected to travel to Gbudue state to spread the same peace message.

