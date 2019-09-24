JMCC registers IO forces in Gbudue

The Joint Military Ceasefire commission has launched the registration of opposition forces at Sue cantonment site in Gbudue state.

The Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) is described in chapter II, article 3.3 of the Revitalized Agreement on the resolution of conflicted in South Sudan.

It is staffed by four Deputy Chiefs of General Staff, two from Government Forces and two from the SPLM/A in Opposition forces.

The JMCC is responsible for oversight and coordination of forces in cantonment and barracks, and reports to the Commanders in Chief of the respective warring parties.

Major General Kulang Manyen is the SSPDF team leader for Western Equatoria cantonment and barracking.

“We are launching in the presence of CTSAMVM the registration screening of opposition forces in Sue cantonment site. So we are calling [upon] all the combatants in this area to come to the cantonment site and continue with the registration. We have given a period of 8 days and subjected for additional 2 days to finish the cantonment registration and screening.”

Meanwhile the CTSAMVM team leader in Yambio, Isaac Sabulime calls for protection of civilians who are living near the cantonment site.

“We are always interested in the protection of civilians. During this cantonment exercise maybe some civilians may have come closer to the cantonment site, it is our responsibility to know them and to see that they are safe and to report where they are so that we work together for their safety.”