Leaders unserious with their jobs-MP

A member of the transitional national legislative assembly says some South Sudanese leaders have not been taking their jobs seriously.

Honorable Mary Kiden who represents Kajo-Keji in Yei river state believes that lack of commitment by leaders of South Sudan has led to the five-year conflict.

She attributes it to the in-existence of federal system of governance in the country.

Addressing the media in Juba this morning, she called for equitable distribution of resources and powers in the country.

“We have had beautiful documents but what has gone wrong, why are the services not going to the people. We are still confused. We don’t know who is supposed to do what…..We want to become serious and sober in South Sudan so that our people can actually know and we can have peace. We are not having peace because we leaders have not taken our job descriptions very seriously.”

According to the revitalized peace agreement, federalism is supposed to be constitutionalized before the end of the transitional period, which is expected to elapse in 2022.

For his part, the minister of federal affairs says there is need to implement the federal system in the country.

Dr. Richard K. Mulla describes it as a popular demand.

He was speaking in Juba this morning during a two-day workshop on a working group for federalism in South Sudan.

“Federalism is not Kokora. Federalism is the organization of good governance by having various levels of government which are accountable to the people and which are elected by the people. There will be equitable distribution of power and resources so that all resources are not centered in Juba or the capital. Parts of the resources should go to the states and counties so that there is equal development and delivery of services to all levels of people in the country.”

In 2017, Dr. Richard K. Mulla said that federalism requires time and resources, and that it can only happen in the development of a permanent constitution.