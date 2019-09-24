Kapoeta at risk of hunger after heavy downpour

The governor of Kapoeta state says there is looming famine as heavy rains destroy farms there.
Louis Lobong says the downpour has been pounding the state, causing floods.
He says in a few months, hunger is likely to hit the state because the residents are expecting poor harvest next season.
He spoke to Eye Radio yesterday.
“As of now heavy rains have spoilt farms. Some people have got emergency relief. Africans share, and those who have received the emergency relief are sharing with those who have not received. After some few months from now they will exhaust all that they received. After some months I am sure they will run short of food.”
Published 1 min ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 23 hours ago
Published 24 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.