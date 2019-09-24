24th September 2019
Kapoeta at risk of hunger after heavy downpour

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

States of South Sudan, created out of the three historic former provinces of Bahr el Ghazal , Equatoria , and Greater Upper Nile . Namurnyang & Imatong have been renamed as Kapoeta & Torit states -respectively. The 32 states are further divided into 180 counties.

The governor of Kapoeta state says there is looming famine as heavy rains destroy farms there.

Louis Lobong says the downpour has been pounding the state, causing floods.

He says in a few months, hunger is likely to hit the state because the residents are expecting poor harvest next season.

He spoke to Eye Radio yesterday.

“As of now heavy rains have spoilt farms. Some people have got emergency relief. Africans share, and those who have received the emergency relief are sharing with those who have not received. After some few months from now they will exhaust all that they received. After some months I am sure they will run short of food.”

