7th June 2019
Immigration officers arrested for issuing visas illegally

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 1 min ago

Republic of South Sudan passport

The Minister of Interior says some immigration officers have been arrested for illegally issuing visas to foreign nationals in the country.

Michael Chanjiek, who did not mention the number of the officers, said the accused will be arraigned in court to face charges of corruption.

He described the offense by the officers as a crime against the state.

The Minister said the suspects were caught issuing visa extension stickers and permits to foreign nationals within residential areas in Juba.

Changjiek was speaking during the launch of newly designed visas yesterday.

The new visas contain 18 security features which is expected to protect it from forgery.

“In 2017 we witnessed some inconsistencies. Some of our officers were engaged in unlawful acts. They went and collaborated with some foreigners to sell visas within residential areas. That one resulted into the arrest of some officers and will be soon arraigned in courts.”

He said that selling of visas illegally is a crime againt the state and urged all officers to be professional while conducting their duties and adhere to the regulations of the department of nationality, passport and immigration.

Michael Chiengjiek says immigration officers will begin issuing the new visas to foreigners on arrival at Juba International Airport, Nimule, Nadapal, and other entry points.

Immigration officers arrested for issuing visas illegally

