Vote of no confidence issued against minister of agriculture -Torit

Members of the Torit State Legislative Assembly have issued a vote of no confidence against the state Minister of Agriculture for failing to control illegal logging in Torit.

The MPs voted after listening to a lengthy report on the inability of the Minister to follow state policies on regulating logging.

Last month, Torit State Revenue Authority said the state is losing millions of South Sudanese pounds in revenues to illicit forest activities including logging.

It said some individuals are issuing out form 15 which authorizes loggers to access the forest.

According to the speaker of Torit state Legislative Assembly, Charles Udwar, a new report shows that the state lost more than one hundred and ten thousand U.S dollars.

“According to the revenue report analysis we found that there is a lot of loses and we have the report her in Pageri. Acording to that report, we have lost almost 17,000 US Dollars. In Magwi County we have lost 21 million dollars, in Ayaci we have lost 26,500 US Dollars, in Torit west we have lost 11,200 US dollars, in Geria County we have lost 56, 000 dollars.”

The 24 MPs at the state assembly all voted in favor of the motion moved by Honorable Severino Maira who represents Lopit North Constituency in Torit.

“We have listened enough and we had a lengthy deliberation and we have seen that the state is moving towards a wrong direction and the ministry of agriculture has failed to perform its own duty that is why there are rampant illegal logging in the state,” said Sevarino Maira.

He also said that constituency number 5 which is Lopit north the SPLM have also moved a motion of no confidence against the Minister of Agriculture Livestock Fisheries and Forestry.

The motion was passed despite the appeal by the Minister for leniency.

This is the first known act by state or national legislature to terminate the service of a minister over mismanagement of public resources.