7th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   SSD cuts back diplomatic representations abroad

SSD cuts back diplomatic representations abroad

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 1 min ago

Embassy of the Republic of South Sudan in Russia Moscow.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed reports of downsizing on the number of employees in South Sudan embassies abroad due to financial constraints.

According to Minister Nhial Deng Nhial the move also affects the number of foreign missions since some of them will be closed down.

In 2015, South Sudan had 25 functioning embassies across the world, and had plans to open up more as a way of improving the country’s engagement and relations with other countries.

But in the years that followed, the embassies experienced a reduction in the number of personnel, while others faced evictions over unpaid rent.

The government said each foreign mission had between 20 to 25 staff -with non-essential workers, which increases salaries and other operational costs.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said it would continue to review the status of its 39 embassies and a consulate in Dubai before deciding on the number to be closed.

Speaking yesterday at a function of the Ministry of Interior in Juba, Foreign Affairs Minister, Nhial Deng Nhial said that the reduction is temporary.

“Because of our resource constraints, we have had to cut back on our diplomatic representations abroad. We have decided that some of the missions will have to close down, other missions will have to witness a reduction in personnel.”

Minister Nhial said that most government agencies have had to review their expenditures following the conflict in South Sudan.

‘These things are being done as a necessity because of the difficulties that the conflict has plunged South Sudan into. There are other factors beyond the control of South Sudan that have also negatively impacted our situation –not only in the ministry of foreign affairs, but all government agencies basically.”

It is not clear how many foreign missions have been affected by the austerity measures.

Last month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sacked 40 overseas diplomats for reportedly not showing up for work over a prolonged period

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

LOD: Shilluk

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t remits the first cargo of crude oil to Chinese road construction company 1

Gov’t remits the first cargo of crude oil to Chinese road construction company

Published Friday, May 31, 2019

Panic among S. Sudanese over alleged organs trafficking in Cairo 2

Panic among S. Sudanese over alleged organs trafficking in Cairo

Published Monday, June 3, 2019

UN sanctions based on copy and paste reports – Makuei 3

UN sanctions based on copy and paste reports – Makuei

Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Jubek Minister of Health faces calls to resign 4

Jubek Minister of Health faces calls to resign

Published Thursday, June 6, 2019

Government resumes oil production at Torr oilfield 5

Government resumes oil production at Torr oilfield

Published Friday, May 31, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSD cuts back diplomatic representations abroad

Published 1 min ago

Vote of no confidence issued against minister of agriculture -Torit

Published 18 mins ago

Immigration officers arrested for issuing visas illegally

Published 34 mins ago

New app and online system launched in SSD to protect children

Published 48 mins ago

Sabah Children’s hospital gets a new generator after a child died

Published 3 hours ago

Project to benefit 1,000 youth launched in Juba

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.