Impeachment dispute solved in Wau

The Council of States in Juba has resolved an impeachment dispute between two arms of Wau state government.

In the first week of July, members of Wau state Legislature passed a vote of no confidence against the state minister of Health, James Patrice Ibrahim, over corruption accusations.

Earlier on, the lawmakers had summoned Ibrahim to explain what happened to 500,000-pound-donation by President Salva Kiir.

The money was intended to improve health services at the state-run Wau Teaching Hospital.

Ibrahim was also grilled over illegal sale of public land to a private developer.

But Wau state governor Angelo Taban said he could not approve the impeachment of the minister of health because he was not convinced.

This led to differences between the executive and the legislature, prompting the Council of States to intervene.

Anisia Achang Karlo is the chairperson of the decentralized government and states affairs at the council of state.

“We summoned both of them the governor and the speaker and the acting speaker, we handled the issue in a very legal procedure and we said we should reconcile because it has divided the people and also for four months there has been no service delivery to the people.”