MP calls for simplification of peace document

A lawmaker has called for simplification of the peace document, saying not everyone understands its technical language.

The revitalized peace agreement was inked last year by majority of the opposition groups and the Kiir administration.

It mandates all the parties to disseminate it to the people at the grassroots.

But a member of parliament representing people with disabilities at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly argues that its language does not accommodate all readers.

Honorable Scopas Taban spoke to Eye Radio yesterday.

“We even as parliamentarians are struggling with the dissemination of this document…It even needs to be translated into our own dialect so that it can be understood by the grass root people, especially chapter five that talks of reconciliation healing and reparation.”