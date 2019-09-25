Put people first-UN Chief

The UN chief has urged world leaders to put the interests of the people above their own.

Antonio Guterres made the remark at the ongoing United Nations 74th General Assembly in New York.

Addressing the world leaders yesterday, Guterres reminded them of the UN Charter which obligates UN member states to: save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, and promote social progress and better standards of life.

Present at the general assembly is a South Sudan government delegation headed up by the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai.

The members of the delegation include the newly-appointed minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation – Awut Deng and Deng Deng Hoc, the minister of general education.

The Portuguese diplomat told the leaders to “put people at the center” of whatever they do.

“United nations charter, sends a clear message to us all. Put people first. The first words of the charter, we the people, are to place people at the center of our work. People with anxiety and aspirations and people without breaks and hopes and above all people with rights. Those rights are not a favor to be rewarded or withheld.”

South Sudan’s first vice president, Taban Deng Gai is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday afternoon in New York.