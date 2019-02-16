16th February 2019
Insecurity hinders access to 23,000 people in Yei River

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 1 min ago

Displaced people flee amidst fighting in South Sudan |Credit | CNN

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that aid agencies are unable to reach 23,000 people around Yei  area due to insecurity.

Earlier this week, the UN refugee agency said fighting in Yei River State had so far displaced over 5,000 civilians to the neighboring DR Congo.

According to UNHCR, the clashes started on January 19 between the army and General Thomas Cirilo’s NAS.

It said the displaced – women and children fled to several border villages near the town of Ingbokolo, in north-east DRC’s Ituri province.

In its monthly report, OCHA says the security situation is deteriorating in parts of former Central Equatoria due to heavy fighting in the region.

It says that this has negatively impacted on humanitarian movement and Ebola preparedness in areas such as greater Morobo, Otogo and Mukaya counties.

OCHA says humanitarian supplies were blocked from accessing the areas.

Last month, the Reconstituted JMEC warned against military build-up in Yei River state.

16th February 2019

