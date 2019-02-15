Kiir names new MI chief

President Salva Kiir has named new chief of military intelligence.

Major-General Rin Tueny Mabor was appointed Thursday.

Popularly called Janafil by his peers, Rin replaces Gen. Chock-rach Angich.

Janafil has held various positions in the government, including security head of mission to Paris and director of administration at national security.

He was also the deputy director-general of the external bureau of national security from 2012 to 2015.

Janafil also once served as the governor of Eastern Lakes State.