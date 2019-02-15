You are here: Home | Featured | National News | News | Kiir names new MI chief
President Salva Kiir has named new chief of military intelligence.
Major-General Rin Tueny Mabor was appointed Thursday.
Popularly called Janafil by his peers, Rin replaces Gen. Chock-rach Angich.
Janafil has held various positions in the government, including security head of mission to Paris and director of administration at national security.
He was also the deputy director-general of the external bureau of national security from 2012 to 2015.
Janafil also once served as the governor of Eastern Lakes State.
Published 1 day ago
Published 4 days ago
Published 4 days ago
Published 6 days ago
Published 1 week ago
Published 1 week ago
Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.