15th February 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Kiir names new MI chief

Kiir names new MI chief

Authors: Staff Writer | | Published: 2 hours ago

Gen Janafil | Credit | Facebook

President Salva Kiir has named new chief of military intelligence.

Major-General Rin Tueny Mabor was appointed Thursday.

Popularly called Janafil by his peers, Rin replaces Gen. Chock-rach Angich.

Janafil has held various positions in the government, including security head of mission to Paris and director of administration at national security.

He was also the deputy director-general of the external bureau of national security from 2012 to 2015.

Janafil also once served as the governor of Eastern Lakes State.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir names new MI chief 1

Kiir names new MI chief

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t asks public servants to fund peace 2

Gov’t asks public servants to fund peace

Published 7 hours ago

Terrian Hotel owner petitions court over reparation delays 3

Terrian Hotel owner petitions court over reparation delays

Published 7 hours ago

What radio means to South Sudanese 4

What radio means to South Sudanese

Published 21 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ruling elites ‘hijack S.Sudan’- Enough Project

Published 1 day ago

‘Nobody will temper with’ 35% women representation

Published 4 days ago

AU gets new boss

Published 4 days ago

President Kiir urges parties to focus on peace

Published 6 days ago

Embassy intervenes in Maj. Achuil’s case

Published 1 week ago

Japan donates $1 million peace funds to NPTC

Published 1 week ago

15th February 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.