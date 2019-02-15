15th February 2019
Gov’t asks public servants to fund peace

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 7 hours ago

Information Minister Michael Makuei addressing the media, 13 May 2018 | photo | Emmanuela Erasto

The minister of information says the government has asked the public servants to pay a one-day salary to fund the peace agreement.

This, according to Michael Makuei, is part of the civil servants’ contribution to the implementation of the revitalized peace deal.

“All the civil servants should donate one-day salary per a month for four months,” said Michael Makuei.

“It starts from the president downward and this is the donation from us the people of South Sudan. Public servants is inclusive of the constitutional post holders,” he said.

The exercise will start this month and will continue for the next four months.

However, civil servants have been complaining of salary delay.

The call for donation is also extended to  private sectors .  “We have appealed to the business community, to the private sector to donate also.”

 Makuei added that the amount will mostly be used for security sector.

