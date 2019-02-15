Terrian Hotel owner petitions court over reparation delays

The owner of the Terrain Hotel has petitioned the military court over delay by the defence ministry to pay him reparations as ruled by the court last year.

The petition by Mike Woodward, demanding for 2.2 million US dollars was presented to the court by his lawyer Philip Anyang yesterday.

“Yesterday [Wednesday], I moved to court to petition to the court martial of the orders it granted.”

According to the Defense lawyer Philip Anyang, the order was supposed to be enforceable after 15 days, but they have been waiting for the cash for nearly 6 months now.

“We have been waiting for the last five months, now going to six months and nothing has been done by the ministry of defence.”

“The only way we can enforce the award is through the court again,”he said.

During the renewed fighting in Juba in July 2016, government soldiers attacked Terrain Hotel, destroying the building and looting property.

In the process, a journalist was killed and several foreign women raped.