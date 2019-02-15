15th February 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Terrian Hotel owner petitions court over reparation delays

Terrian Hotel owner petitions court over reparation delays

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 7 hours ago

Terrain Hotel's owner Mike Woodward (1st-R) gestures in front of members of the SPLA military court on July 3, 2017 in Juba. Members of the military court visited The Terrain Hotel which was the scene where on July 11, 2016 five foreign aid workers were raped and a man was murdered by suspected government soldiers. Victims phoned UN peacekeepers stationed a mile away and begged for help, but none came. The military head of the peacekeeping mission was fired and the political head resigned over the incident. The trial of 13 soldiers linked to the crime continues. / AFP PHOTO / SAMIR BOL (Photo credit should read SAMIR BOL/AFP/Getty Images)

The owner of the Terrain Hotel has petitioned the military court over delay by the defence ministry to pay him reparations as ruled by the court last year.

The petition by Mike Woodward, demanding for 2.2 million US dollars was presented to the court by his lawyer Philip Anyang yesterday.

“Yesterday [Wednesday], I moved to court to petition to the court martial of the orders it granted.”

According to the Defense lawyer Philip Anyang, the order was supposed to be enforceable after 15 days, but they have been waiting for the cash for nearly 6 months now.

We have been waiting for the last five months, now going to six months and nothing has been done by the ministry of defence.”

“The only way we can enforce the award is through the court again,”he said.

During the renewed fighting in Juba in July 2016, government soldiers attacked Terrain Hotel, destroying the building and looting property.

In the process, a journalist was killed and several foreign women raped.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir names new MI chief 1

Kiir names new MI chief

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t asks public servants to fund peace 2

Gov’t asks public servants to fund peace

Published 7 hours ago

Terrian Hotel owner petitions court over reparation delays 3

Terrian Hotel owner petitions court over reparation delays

Published 7 hours ago

What radio means to South Sudanese 4

What radio means to South Sudanese

Published 21 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ruling elites ‘hijack S.Sudan’- Enough Project

Published 1 day ago

‘Nobody will temper with’ 35% women representation

Published 4 days ago

AU gets new boss

Published 4 days ago

President Kiir urges parties to focus on peace

Published 6 days ago

Embassy intervenes in Maj. Achuil’s case

Published 1 week ago

Japan donates $1 million peace funds to NPTC

Published 1 week ago

15th February 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.