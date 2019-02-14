14th February 2019
Int’l pressure needed to expedite peace, says Norway official

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 1 min ago

Henriete Westherin, Norwegian People's Aid SG speaking during an event in Juba. Photo @Eye Radio

The Secretary of Norwegian people’s Aid says there is need for international pressure on the peace parties to speed up implementation of the peace agreement.

Henriete Westherin call comes a week after President Salva Kiir criticised what he called ‘wait and see attitude’ the western and some European countries have adopted against the government.

Kiir said if the United States decided to give support to South Sudan, the rest would follow suit.

According to Henriete Westherin, the pre-transitional period is coming to an end soon. Yet, they have not seen practical progress on the ground.

“I have not seen any improvements on how they are going to deliver on their promises, “she said.

Ms. Westherin says South Sudanese are holding different opinions about the prospects of the peace implementation.

She told the media in Juba yesterday that while some people remain optimistic, others say they don’t see the needed improvement:

“I have heard different views. Some are very optimistic that now finally they have got peace. But others say they still don’t see the needed improvements.”

14th February 2019

