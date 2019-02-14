Ruling elites ‘hijack S.Sudan’- Enough Project

A new report is urging the Trump administration and international measures to curb corruption and provide leverage for lasting peace in South Sudan.

The US -based Enough Project says violent kleptocratic leaders have hijacked institutions and stoked violent conflict, committed mass atrocities, and created a man-made famine.

The report titled ‘a hijacked state’ argues that, amid the chaos of war, the ruling elites have ransacked various sectors of the economy.

IT says violent kleptocracy has distorted the country’s institutions and heaping catastrophic consequences on the national monetary reserve.

This, the rights activist says is creating an atmosphere in which too many hands are left to freely and repetitively reach into the public treasury with impunity.

“To avoid a return to destructive conflict, stringent measures must be in place to bolster accountability and stymie the destructive corruption that incentivized war,” Brian Adeba, the report co-author and Deputy Director of Policy at the Enough Project said.

It urges the United States government to disrupt illicit financial activities, broaden existing sanctions; strengthen the South Sudan judicial system; promote transparency and good governance; and support civil society and journalists, among others.