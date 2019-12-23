JMCC sends forces to training sites

The Joint Military Ceasefire Commission has sent teams to the cantonment sites to move registered forces to the training centers.

The teams were dispatched to different cantonments sites across the country.

Last week, the National Pre-Transitional Committee allocated 16 million dollars for the implementation of the security arrangements.

The money is part of the 40 million dollars recently announced by the government for implementation of the pending tasks.

“We have already done registration in the cantonment sites, what’s now left is to send these forces that have been registered to the training centers,” Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel, the Deputy Military Spokesperson of the SPLA-IO said.

“The JMCC is now on its way to different cantonment sites to make sure they prepare the forces and send them to the training centers so that the training can commence.”

Two weeks ago, Lam had complained that soldiers at the cantonment sites were continue to complain of inadequate supplies as they wait for the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission to begin training them.

He said many cantonment sites are inaccessible, facing numerous challenges such as lack of water, shelter and medical supplies.

Last month, the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission called on the NPTC to use part of the 40 million dollars to support soldiers who are reportedly starving across the country.

Soldiers at cantonment sites in greater Bahr el Ghazal have also been deserting the barracks due to lack of food.

According to reports, these soldiers sleep under trees and are forced to shelter with locals in their mud huts known as “tukuls” when it rains.