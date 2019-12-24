New speaker takes office

The new speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly has taken oath of office on Monday.

Ubuch Ujwok Akuo was sworn in by the Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut at the national legislature after he was endorsed last week by members of parliament.

He replaces Anthony Lino Makana who resigned early this month after facing impeachment threats over mismanagement allegations.

Upon swearing in, the new speaker promised promised to work with every Member of Parliament to uphold the rule of law, human rights, transparency and accountability.

“This is a big task and I am going to work with every individual or the members of the parliament,” Hon. Ubuch said.

“I must emphasize on the unity of honorable members in this august house. Indeed the harmony and unity of honorable members is very crucial for maintenance of the momentum of progress, success and continual consolidation of the spirit of nationalism and patriotism,” he added.

Among other things, the new speaker promised to ensure important outstanding bills are passed.