24th December 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Uncategorized   |   New speaker takes office

New speaker takes office

Author: Woja Emmanuel, Emmanuel J Akile | Published: 1 min ago

Rt. Hon. Ubuch Ujwok Akuo. Credit: Jale Richard/Eye Radio.

The new speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly has taken oath of office on Monday.

Ubuch Ujwok Akuo was  sworn in by the Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut at the national legislature after he was endorsed last week by members of parliament.

He replaces Anthony Lino Makana who resigned early this month after facing impeachment threats over mismanagement allegations.

Upon swearing in, the new speaker promised promised to work with every Member of Parliament to uphold the rule of law, human rights, transparency and accountability.

“This is a big task and I am going to work with every individual or the members of the parliament,” Hon. Ubuch said.

“I must emphasize on the unity of honorable members in this august house. Indeed the harmony and unity of honorable members is very crucial for maintenance of the momentum of progress, success and continual consolidation of the spirit of nationalism and patriotism,” he added.

Among other things, the new speaker promised to ensure important outstanding bills are passed.

Currently on air

07:00:00 - 09:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir, Riek agree to form unity government in February 1

Kiir, Riek agree to form unity government in February

Published Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Sudan peace talks in Juba a distraction to revitalized deal- U.S ambassador 2

Sudan peace talks in Juba a distraction to revitalized deal- U.S ambassador

Published Thursday, December 19, 2019

S. Sudan says latest U.S sanctions is ‘against peace’ 3

S. Sudan says latest U.S sanctions is ‘against peace’

Published Thursday, December 19, 2019

Analyst questions leaders’ will to resolve states dispute 4

Analyst questions leaders’ will to resolve states dispute

Published Thursday, December 19, 2019

U.S. aims for continuous sanctions if peace process drags 5

U.S. aims for continuous sanctions if peace process drags

Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

New speaker takes office

Published 1 min ago

JMCC sends forces to training sites

Published 14 hours ago

Huge fire in Unity oil field

Published 2 days ago

City council opens upgraded parking yard

Published 3 days ago

Catholic Bishops endorse Ameyu amidst rejection threats

Published 3 days ago

IGAD postpones Parties’ meeting on states stalemate

Published 4 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th December 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.