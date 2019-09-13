R-JMEC welcomes Kiir-Riek meeting

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission has welcomed the face to face meeting between President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar.

On Monday the leader of the main opposition faction Dr. Riek Machar arrived in Juba where he held meetings with President Kiir on the pending tasks of the extended pre-transitional period, particularly security arrangements.

The Interim Chairperson of R-JMEC says the meeting of the two leaders is a critical step and a sign of hope towards the formation of the unity government in November.

Ambassador Augostino Njoroge was speaking during the 9th R-JMEC monthly plenary meeting in Juba yesterday.

“You may recall that in the last meeting, we called upon the parties to hold regular face to face of all the political leadership in order to build trust and confidence among themselves and address the challenges facing the implementation. In that regard, I would like to welcome this week’s face to face meetings of his Excellency Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar leader of the SPM/A-IO. Their commitment to resolve the outstanding issues either personally or by putting in place official mechanisms is critical for the successful implementation of the R-ARCSS.”

Amb. Njoroge, however, says R-JMEC remains concerned by the recent reported military offensives in the areas of Aweil East, Raja and Yei River States.

“I reiterate my appeal to the region, partners and friends of South Sudan and the international community to support the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in particular the cantonment process and I also reiterate my appeal to the NPTC to organize joint dissemination of the revitalized agreement to South Sudanese within the country, in displaced persons, camps in refugee camps and in the diaspora.”