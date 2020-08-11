Jonglei governor appeals for humanitarian aid to people affected by floods

Jonglei governor has called for immediate humanitarian intervention to relieve the people suffering from torrential rains and seasonal floods in the state.

Denay Chagor who on Monday visited Bor town to see first-hand the extent of the damages caused by the flash floods says people are suffering.

He believes over 150,000 people are in urgent need of food and shelter.

Heavy rains have intensified over the past month, causing flooding, destruction of infrastructure, houses and livelihoods, and leading to displacement in multiple locations across the country.

The downpour, particularly in Jonglei state capital, Bor, as the hardest-hit town, has led to flash and riverine flooding.

Families can be seen dragging their few belongings on top of flooded waters while others crammed on small dry space within the swamps.

Residents of the town and well-wishers have been struggling to wade off the water by building untenable dikes, but the floods have persisted.

Governor Denay Chagor says basic items such as sleeping materials have been submerged by the water after the banks of the Nile River burst.

He told Eye Radio early today [Tuesday] that children, women and the elderly are exposed to health hazards as they sleep on bare ground with limited access to clean drinking water and mosquito nets.

“The immediate response is we need humanitarian assistance as soon as possible and then we need the manpower to build the dike,” Denay said.

“What I can tell my people in Jonglei is that we can do everything that can help, and with our unity, we will be able to overcome it, so let’s keep hope and we will overcome it.”

The national government is yet to announce a plan to help rescue the situation in Bor or Ibba where floods continue to destroy homes and displace thousands.