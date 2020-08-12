Pibor chief appeals for aid assistance to IDPs

The Chief Administrator of Pibor Administrative Area has appealed for assistance to people displaced by violence in the area.

This call comes after months of violence, looting and displacement of civilians in and around Pibor and greater Jonglei.

Joshua Konyi stated that thousands of people have been left without a source of livelihoods after being displaced from their villages.

“I would like the aid organizations to come as soon as possible to save the people, especially in…Likwangule, where all the belongings, including cattle, women and children, have been taken,” Konyi told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

There have been reports of violent clashes in Pibor Administrative Area following attacks by armed youth from greater Jonglei.

The attacks were reportedly in retaliation over February clashes in Lou Nuer area when armed youth from the Greater Pibor raided villages in Akobo, killing several civilians.

Subsequent attacks also led to the loss of lives in Bor, Twic East and Duk Counties.

Since June, the clashes have been centered in the Pibor Administrative Area with armed youth from Jonglei reportedly displacing thousands to Pibor center and nearby states.

Konyi, who was appointed recently, says there is a humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Pibor.

“Cows were taken, children and women were kidnapped, and houses were burned. The situation is now very bad,” he added.

Following renewed fighting in Jonglei and Pibor Administrative Area, President Salva Kiir directed the Vice President, Dr. James Wani Igga to resolve the root-causes of the circle of violence among the communities.

The investigation into the root causes of the conflicts is yet to be finalized.