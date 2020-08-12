12th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Humanitarian | National News | News   |   Pibor chief appeals for aid assistance to IDPs

Pibor chief appeals for aid assistance to IDPs

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

Displaced civilians await relief food distribution in Pibor | File photo

The Chief Administrator of Pibor Administrative Area has appealed for assistance to people displaced by violence in the area.

This call comes after months of violence, looting and displacement of civilians in and around Pibor and greater Jonglei.

Joshua Konyi stated that thousands of people have been left without a source of livelihoods after being displaced from their villages.

“I would like the aid organizations to come as soon as possible to save the people, especially in…Likwangule, where all the belongings, including cattle, women and children, have been taken,” Konyi told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

There have been reports of violent clashes in Pibor Administrative Area following attacks by armed youth from greater Jonglei.

The attacks were reportedly in retaliation over February clashes in Lou Nuer area when armed youth from the Greater Pibor raided villages in Akobo, killing several civilians.

Subsequent attacks also led to the loss of lives in Bor, Twic East and Duk Counties.

Since June, the clashes have been centered in the Pibor Administrative Area with armed youth from Jonglei reportedly displacing thousands to Pibor center and nearby states.

Konyi, who was appointed recently, says there is a humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Pibor.

“Cows were taken, children and women were kidnapped, and houses were burned. The situation is now very bad,” he added.

Following renewed fighting in Jonglei and Pibor Administrative Area, President Salva Kiir directed the Vice President, Dr. James Wani Igga to resolve the root-causes of the circle of violence among the communities.

The investigation into the root causes of the conflicts is yet to be finalized.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Suspected killer of three siblings identified as a relative 1

Suspected killer of three siblings identified as a relative

Published Monday, August 10, 2020

20 die in disarmament clashes in Tonj 2

20 die in disarmament clashes in Tonj

Published Sunday, August 9, 2020

Police close to identifying exact killer of siblings in Juba 3

Police close to identifying exact killer of siblings in Juba

Published Friday, August 7, 2020

Water tank kills Juba baby girl 4

Water tank kills Juba baby girl

Published Thursday, August 6, 2020

Kiir gives Igga green light to introduce economic reforms 5

Kiir gives Igga green light to introduce economic reforms

Published Friday, August 7, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN chief asks leaders to avail opportunities to youth

Published 1 hour ago

Luanyjang red scarf fighting victims ‘suffer’

Published 2 hours ago

Flash floods render families homeless in parts of the country

Published 2 hours ago

Lemon Gaba rape victim gets pro bono service

Published 5 hours ago

Peace monitoring body probes alleged GBV cases

Published 5 hours ago

Activist disapproves of ‘huge state governments’

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.