Jonglei releases alleged political agitators on bail

The three individuals detained in Bor town for allegedly agitating sacking of Jonglei State deputy governor have been released on bail, according to the deputy police commissioner.

Those released are: Isaac Mamer Ruk, the former state advisor for peace, Gabriel Deng Ajak, the former State Relief and Rehabilitation Commission’s director, and Amuor Pach, the former state minister of gender.

They were accused of spearheading a group of people that wrote a petition against Antipas Nyok, the interim chairperson of the SPLM in the state.

“They were released because of the involvement of their chiefs. They are citizens and they have the right to be free until the trial begins in court,” said Brig. Chol Deng told Eye Radio on Thursday.

He, however, said formal charges have yet to be brought against the accused individuals.

The 38 individuals claimed Nyok gave SPLM positions to outsiders, shut down the party office, and blocked party members from accessing the party premises.

They were arrested on SPLA Day, but have now been released on bond.

Their chiefs reportedly gave assurance that the individuals will avail themselves to the authorities whenever needed.

