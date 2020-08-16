16th August 2020
Juba Chamber of Commerce promises to address traders' concerns

Author: Diana John | Published: 12 hours ago

A trader in Juba. File Photo

The Interim Chairperson of the Central Equatoria state Chamber of Commerce has promised to address challenges facing traders in Juba city.

These include, among others the high taxes being levied on goods and services by the state authorities.

Yesterday, an entrepreneur attributed the increase in commodity prices in Juba to several tax systems imposed on traders.

Traders in Juba have often complained about numerous excessive charges from the city council.

Some traders say the council officials collect huge sums of money from them without authentic receipts.

In a document seen by Eye Radio, the City Council charges as high as 150, 000 South Sudanese Pound for General Maintenance of trade premises.

Last year, the former Deputy Mayor of the Juba City Council, Thiik Thiik Mayardit stated that there are even no clear financial records of how much revenue is being collected from traders in the city

Economists believe such abnormal rates will discourage private sector investment.

In response, Rober Pitia, the interim chairperson of the state Chamber of Commerce said they will seek to harmonize the tax system.

“The challenges that traders facing, we will address these challenges, which are represented heavy taxes and unnecessary penalties and closing of the markets,” said Pitia.

“These challenges affect the business community in the country, and in cooperation with the government of Equatoria State we will address these challenges.”

The Chamber of Commerce has been established to control market prices and address challenges facing traders is Central Equatoria State.

