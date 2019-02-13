Juba city deputy mayor sacked

The governor of Jubek state has dismissed the deputy mayor of Juba city council for infrastructure development – Nhial Majak Nhial.

This comes months after the former Mayor Stephen Wani Michael was relieved by Governor Augustino Jadalla.

Nhial Majak Nhial was appointed deputy in October 2017.

Before serving in Juba city council, he also served as Mayor of Bor town, Jonglei.

In a gubernatorial decree issued last evening, governor Jadalla replaced Nhial with Thiik Thiik Mayardit.

The decree did not mention the reason for dismissal of the former mayor and his deputy.

In other decrees, Jadalla appointed Silvestro Omini Balla deputy mayor for Finance and Economic Planning.

While the former mayor – Stephen Wani Michael – was made Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Animal Resources and Fisheries.