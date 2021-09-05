Juba Teaching Hospital faces water cut over unpaid bills

The South Sudan Urban Water Corporation has threatened to cut water supply to Juba Teaching Hospital over unpaid arrears.

Yar Paul Kuol, managing director, says the public hospital owes her department over 14 million Pounds in arrears.

“If they don’t pay, we are going to cut the water supply. This is the policy,” she told Eye Radio on Saturday.

South Sudan Urban Water Corporation is a public utility run by the government and mandated to provide safe and clean drinking water to citizens in the urban areas.

In 2019, the institution reached an agreement with ministries of health and finance on the supply of clean water to the main hospital.

The Ministry of Finance was then obligated with the payment of the operational and maintenance costs.

However, Ms Kuol said the finance ministry had not lived up to its commitments for three years now.

The hospital authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

