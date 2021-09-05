5th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Peace   |   Kiir to mediate Addis Ababa-Tigray peace talks

Kiir to mediate Addis Ababa-Tigray peace talks

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir at the state house on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 | Credit | Office of the President

President Salva Kiir has offered to mediate Ethiopian peace talks.

The development comes after theSudanese Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok – who is also the chair of the regional block Inter Governmental Authority on Development, IGAD – requested him to held resolve the conflict.

According to the government’s spokesperson, IGAD said President Kiir “is the right person” to mediate the talks between Addis Ababa and the regional government in Tigray.

Michael Makuei said the Ethiopian government has accepted for the initiation of the talks with its rivals.

“He [Hamdok] also requested President Salva to mediate on the Ethiopian-Sudanese dispute on the border,” he told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting.

On 26 August, Kiir traveled to Ethiopia for a one day visit where he held talks with Prime Minister Dr. Abby Ahmed.

Fighting broke out in November 2020 between Ethiopia’s federal troops and forces loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the region of some six million people.

Thousands have died and more than two million people have been forced to flee their homes.

The war has dragged on for months, triggering a humanitarian crisis in Tigray – leaving 400,000 people food-insecure, according to the United Nations.

Popular Stories
Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese 1

Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese

Published Thursday, September 2, 2021

Wait for elections, regime change advocates told 2

Wait for elections, regime change advocates told

Published Monday, August 30, 2021

Oil production drops 3

Oil production drops

Published Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Makuei blames internet issue on ‘technical problem’ 4

Makuei blames internet issue on ‘technical problem’

Published Monday, August 30, 2021

Tambura violence: 42 bodies recovered in surrounding villages 5

Tambura violence: 42 bodies recovered in surrounding villages

Published Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers

Published 2 hours ago

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway

Published 3 hours ago

Juba Teaching Hospital faces water cut over unpaid bills

Published 4 hours ago

Kiir to mediate Addis Ababa-Tigray peace talks

Published 4 hours ago

Gov’t urged to return to the Rome negotiation table

Published Friday, September 3, 2021

Teenager kills half-brother in Aweil

Published Friday, September 3, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.