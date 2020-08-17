Kenyan army general takes over the leadership of R-JMEC

Kenyan military general, Maj. Gen. Charles Tai Gituai has taken over the Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission or R-JMEC from Amb. Lt. Gen. Augostino Njoroge.

The exchange of Instruments of Office took place at a ceremony held in Juba on Sunday [August 16, 2020].

In May 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta recalled the interim chairperson of the R-JMEC, Amb, Augustino Njoroge.

This follows the recent appointment of Maj. Gen. Charles Tai Gituai to RJMEC by the IGAD Heads of State and Government.

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission is constituted under Chapter VII of the R-ARCSS.

It is responsible for monitoring and overseeing the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement and mandate and tasks of the TGoNU, including the adherence of the Parties to the agreed timelines and implementation schedule.

Amb. Njoroge was nominated deputy of the then JMEC in January 2016. He deputized former Botswanan President Festus Mogae.

In September 2018, he was made the interim chairperson of the R-JMEC.

In his remarks, Amb. Lt. Gen. Njoroge said that the revitalized peace agreement will always remain significant in the history of South Sudan.

“The R-ARCSS is and will always remain a significant milestone in the history of South Sudan. I am glad to have been involved with such a consequential period of this country’s history,” Amb Njoroge said.

“Throughout the period since signing the Agreement, I have had concerns about the pace of implementation. At times, it appeared to me like progress stalled. What is clear, is that the implementation pace must accelerate.”

“The RTGoNU, especially the President and Presidency, should set and drive the pace of implementation of the Agreement.”

For his part, incoming interim chairperson Maj. Gen. Tai Gituai expressed his gratitude to President Salva Kiir “for creating what he described as an enabling environment for the Peace Process and for the significant progress registered so far.

“I believe that the framework of the Revitalised Agreement, provides a credible and fair basis and platform that lays the foundations of sustainable peace to benefit the current and succeeding generations,” Gen. Tai said.

“On my part as the new Chair, I will endeavour to focus on giving strategic direction to the monitoring and evaluation mechanism, in overseeing the implementation of the Agreement within the procedural guidelines and mandate of RJMEC.”

Gen. Tai is a professional military officer with a wide and diverse experience in the Kenya Defense Forces, both locally and internationally, according to Kenya’s foreign ministry.

During his service, he has worked in command, training staff, intelligence, and diplomacy.

Some of the highlights of his career include serving in the military intelligence corp, rising to staff officer one intelligence, commander of the cadets training school in Lanet, Nakuru, a colonel in charge of operations and training headquarters Kenya Army.

The general also served as the deputy chief of staff, in charge of operations, planning, and intelligence, United Nations Mission to Sierra Leone, where he was also the Kenya Contingent Commander.