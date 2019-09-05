Kiir awards liberation war veterans

President Salva Kiir is today awarding the veterans of Anyanya and SPLA liberation wars during the 64th Veterans Day Celebration.

Amongst the veterans awarded include some of the Anyanya One who fired the first bullet in 1955 in Torit and those who fought in the second liberation war of 1983.

Some of them are now holding various positions in the government, including ministerial and military seats.

President Kiir, who is also a core member of the SPLA rebellion, is awarding them medals for their heroism at the military headquarters in Bilpam.