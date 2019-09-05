5th September 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Kiir awards liberation war veterans

Kiir awards liberation war veterans

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

Trained division of the SSPDF participate in a parade exercise during a prayer event organized for the army and other organized forces at Rejaf Diocese, Juba on Saturday July 27, 2019. PHOTO: Charles Wote/Eye Radio

President Salva Kiir is today awarding the veterans of Anyanya and SPLA liberation wars during the 64th Veterans Day Celebration.

Amongst the veterans awarded include some of the Anyanya One who fired the first bullet in 1955 in Torit and those who fought in the second liberation war of 1983.

Some of them are now holding various positions in the government, including ministerial and military seats.

President Kiir, who is also a core member of the SPLA rebellion, is awarding them medals for their heroism at the military headquarters in Bilpam.

 

Popular Stories
Kiir to meet Riek in Juba 1

Kiir to meet Riek in Juba

Published Monday, September 2, 2019

Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group 2

Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group

Published Saturday, August 31, 2019

Elia blames destruction on ex-SPLM members 3

Elia blames destruction on ex-SPLM members

Published Monday, September 2, 2019

Gok man jailed for talking to VOA 4

Gok man jailed for talking to VOA

Published Friday, August 30, 2019

Probe Dr Attipoe’s dismissal – MP 5

Probe Dr Attipoe’s dismissal – MP

Published Friday, August 30, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir awards liberation war veterans

Published 8 hours ago

Clergy urges for peace among soldiers

Published 9 hours ago

Kiir holding talks with Sudanese rebels

Published 9 hours ago

Media Authority lifts ban on Al-Watan newspaper

Published 10 hours ago

Equatorial Guinea and South Sudan tie in 2020 FIFA world cup qualifiers game

Published 11 hours ago

Over 10 dead in Bor barge accident

Published 16 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th September 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.