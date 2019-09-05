5th September 2019
Clergy urges for peace among soldiers

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

Rt. Rev. Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, Bishop-Elect Catholic Diocese of Torit (Photo credit: Pamela Adinda, AMECEA Online News)

A church leader is appealing to the opposition forces and the army to forgive each other in order for peace to prevail in the country.

The Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Torit made the remark in Torit yesterday during a meeting between the opposition forces and SSPDF.

His lordship Ameyu Martin Mulla says the civil war has devastated the country and now is time for peace.

The prelate told the soldiers that whatever they do should be for the benefit of all citizens.

“If we are able to forgive one another from the bottom of our hearts, we can forge a good future but if we do not then there is going to be difficulty. Sometimes we think that we are together but at the end of the day our interests are different but it’s important that our interest should be informed by a common good.”

