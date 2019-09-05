Kiir holding talks with Sudanese rebels

Sudanese rebel leaders say they will honor President Salva Kiir’s efforts to bring about lasting peace in the Sudan.

Kiir has lately been instrumental in reconciling various anti-Khartoum groups and also acting as a mediator between the groups and the new regime.

He is currently hosting some of the leaders at the presidential palace.

These include Malik Agar and Yasir Arman – who are both leaders of the SPLM-North.

Yasir Arman was speaking to Eye Radio.

“It’s more than the SPLM/North, it’s a significant development where by the Sudanese Revolution Front is fully united and has elected the new chairperson, Dr.Alhadi Ibrahim Yahiya and deputy chairperson Malik Agar Ayr and secretary general Dr.Gebriel Ibrahim.”

Arman said that another meeting was also held and attended by Abdul-Aziz Elhilu for the first time where he expressed his willingness to participate accordingly.

He said SRF is ready to engage with the new authority in Khartoum.

For his part president Salva Kiir told the Sudanese rebels leaders that he will work with them to ensure peace prevails.

Kiir spoke during the meeting yesterday in J1 in Juba.

“We will write a letter to the officials in Khartoum government so that they can send their delegation to come. I will stand by you even if the talks is not going well I will still stand by you because our role is going to be guidance and solve all the obstacles that are facing you at the talks.”