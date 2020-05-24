You are here: Home | National News | News | Kiir urges Muslims to be mindful of COVID-19 during Eid celebrations
President Salva Kiir has urged Muslims across the country to celebrate Eid al Fitr while observing directives set by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Muslims in South Sudan have joined the rest of the world to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.
Last week, the South Sudan Islamic Council directed all Muslims in the country not to hold Eid al-Fitr public prayers to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
In his Eid message, President Kiir called for forgiveness and the need to work together for the common good of South Sudan.
“At the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate the Eid through prayers and reflections…it is always important… to pay gratitude for all the wonderful things [God] has given,” Kiir said.
The President told the Muslim community to use the occasion to renew their commitment to help the needy and strengthen their faith in God.
“May God open the doors of happiness and joy for you and your family.”
In South Sudan, Eid holidays started for everyone on Saturday until Tuesday.
The public will return to work on Wednesday.
