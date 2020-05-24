24th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Kiir and aides given ‘unproven’ virus protection cardsRoad Minister apologizes for the damaged highwayKiir urges Muslims to be mindful of COVID-19 during Eid celebrationsS. Sudan’s Covid-19 deaths increase as cases pass 600Ateny says ‘Kiir is healthy in his house’

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Kiir urges Muslims to be mindful of COVID-19 during Eid celebrations

Kiir urges Muslims to be mindful of COVID-19 during Eid celebrations

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir in his office. PHOTO: South Sudan Presidential Press Unit

President Salva Kiir has urged Muslims across the country to celebrate Eid al Fitr while observing directives set by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Muslims in South Sudan have joined the rest of the world to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

Last week, the South Sudan Islamic Council directed all Muslims in the country not to hold Eid al-Fitr public prayers to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

In his Eid message, President Kiir called for forgiveness and the need to work together for the common good of South Sudan.

“At the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate the Eid through prayers and reflections…it is always important… to pay gratitude for all the wonderful things [God] has given,” Kiir said.

The President told the Muslim community to use the occasion to renew their commitment to help the needy and strengthen their faith in God.

“May God open the doors of happiness and joy for you and your family.”

In South Sudan, Eid holidays started for everyone on Saturday until Tuesday.

The public will return to work on Wednesday.

Total Page Visits: 179 - Today Page Visits: 179

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar’s office rejects medical evacuation claims 1

Machar’s office rejects medical evacuation claims

Published Friday, May 22, 2020

Ateny says ‘Kiir is healthy in his house’ 2

Ateny says ‘Kiir is healthy in his house’

Published Saturday, May 23, 2020

An angry Dr Elia blasts “news criminals” 3

An angry Dr Elia blasts “news criminals”

Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Dr. Riek Machar and wife test positive for COVID-19 4

Dr. Riek Machar and wife test positive for COVID-19

Published Monday, May 18, 2020

Ateny blames latest clashes in Jonglei on absence of state governments 5

Ateny blames latest clashes in Jonglei on absence of state governments

Published Monday, May 18, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir and aides given ‘unproven’ virus protection cards

Published 7 hours ago

Road Minister apologizes for the damaged highway

Published 7 hours ago

Kiir urges Muslims to be mindful of COVID-19 during Eid celebrations

Published 8 hours ago

S. Sudan’s Covid-19 deaths increase as cases pass 600

Published 10 hours ago

Ateny says ‘Kiir is healthy in his house’

Published Saturday, May 23, 2020

Kenya diverts E. African cargo to Naivasha depot

Published Saturday, May 23, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.