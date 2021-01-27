27th January 2021
Kiir’s office asks Museveni to explain ‘blue people’

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in past picture | Credit | The Insider

The office of the president has asked Ugandan president to explain to the world what he meant by “South Sudanese are blue people.”

Speaking on Monday at the 35th NRM Victory Anniversary in Kampala, President Yoweri Museveni said that South Sudanese are actually not black, blue people.

The statement has angered South Sudanese online, with many describing it as derogatory.

“President Yoweri Museveni himself knows that there are only the white, the Asian and the black people. We never heard of blue people. President Museveni has to explain to the world,” said Ateny Wek, presidential spokesperson.

This is not the first time the leader has made such remarks.

Early this month, while addressing his supporters in Yumbe District, Museveni labeled South Sudan as a “laboratory of bad leadership”.

