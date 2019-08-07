7th August 2019
Lawyer urges Kiir to make a decision on Gen. Buay’s case

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Major-General Stephen Buay speaks to soldiers in an unidentified location in South Sudan | File photo

The defence lawyer of Major-General Stephen Buay is appealing to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces to finalize the case -whose ruling was submitted to him by the military tribunal.

Major-General Stephen Buay is charged with treason, rebellion, and offences during operations, disobedience of lawful orders and violation of standing orders according to articles 61, 67 and 69 of the SPLA Act of 2009.

He was captured by Special Forces commanded by General Mathew Puljang in May last year.

About four months ago, the C-in-C of the armed forces, President Salva Kiir, constituted a special military court to try him.

The six-member military tribunal begun its hearing on the case in April and submitted its report in June.

It is not clear why the judicial panel is seeking the clearance of the President before delivering the judgment.

Lawyer Philip Anyang says General Buay’s health situation is worsening and he needs proper medical attention.

“In the interest of justice, we expect that the Commander in Chief [Kiir] to act fast and have this confirmation done. Buay is sick, Buay is in confinement where he is being held, so we want to ask the authorities concerned…let us expedite this process,” said Anyang.

Buay was tried by a judicial panel – headed by Maj.-Gen. Thiik Achiek Hol.

Two senior army generals and four low-ranking officers reportedly testified on the case against him.

General Buay denied all the charges. He told the court that the charges are politically motivated since he has personal problems with some leaders dating back from 1998 to today.

This includes the incumbent Chief of Defense Forces, and military and political leaders from his community.

His lawyer, Anyang told Eye Radio on Wednesday that the silence on the outcome of Buay’s verdict is causing a serious dilemma on the health and fate of the General.

“So we are still calling on the President to intervene. We are looking forward to a possible confirmation of the decision and for the file to be sent to us, to the court for the verdict to be read out.”

