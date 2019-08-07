7th August 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News | States   |   Medic taken to prison in Rumbek to avoid being killed

Medic taken to prison in Rumbek to avoid being killed

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

A guard stands by at one of the prisons in South Sudan

Authorities in Western Lakes State say they have detained a Rumbek clinical officer in an attempt to protect him from an angry family whose member he was treating passed away.

According to the state Minister of Health, the doctor was administering diclofenac injection after the male patient complained of malaria and general body pain.

Three days after the injection, the 23-year-old man named Marial reportedly developed swelling on his left leg.

He was then rushed to the Rumbek Civil Hospital where he later died. But the family got angry, saying it was the diclofenac injection that caused Marial’s death.

“We took him into custody to save his life because our people may avenge, they may kill him. That is why he’s now in prison while the matter is being handled,” said Chol Osman Bol, Western Lakes State Minister of Health.

Diclofenac injection is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug used for management of mild to moderate pain and moderate to severe pain alone.

Popular Stories
Kiir says Cirillo, Malong “not enemies” 1

Kiir says Cirillo, Malong “not enemies”

Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Waragi challenge leaves Juba man dead 2

Waragi challenge leaves Juba man dead

Published Thursday, August 1, 2019

Airlines ordered to remove “scraps” from airport 3

Airlines ordered to remove “scraps” from airport

Published Thursday, August 1, 2019

Kiir’s ‘Pre-sale oil investigations’ stalled beyond the deadline 4

Kiir’s ‘Pre-sale oil investigations’ stalled beyond the deadline

Published Saturday, August 3, 2019

Why Riek Machar won’t repeat 2016 homecoming 5

Why Riek Machar won’t repeat 2016 homecoming

Published 22 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lawyer urges Kiir to make a decision on Gen. Buay’s case

Published 2 hours ago

Medic taken to prison in Rumbek to avoid being killed

Published 3 hours ago

Bahr el Ghazal varsity postpones reopening over ‘bad toilets’

Published 4 hours ago

Hajj: Muslims urge MoF to honor Kiir’s financial pledges

Published 5 hours ago

Judicial ‘paralysis’ in Gbudue

Published 7 hours ago

Detained journalist’s case is “complicated”

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th August 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.