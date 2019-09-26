26th September 2019
Lol State gov’t critic detained, another on the run

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 2 mins ago

Michael Akol Wek is pictured in police cell in Juba on Wed, Sept. 25, 2019 | Credit | Chol D.

An activist in Lol has been detained in Juba and another on the run after they criticized the state government over poor governance.

Last week, Michael Akol Wek told Eye Radio that his life was in danger after he blamed lack of service delivery on bad leadership.

In a Facebook post, Akol also declared that he would run for Lol State Governor when election time comes.

As a result, the state government allegedly had him fired by the United Methodist Committee on Relief organization, for which he was working as project officer.

His friend Mario Dhieu Malek says men in civilian clothes forced Akol into a car and whisked him to a police station in Juba on Tuesday this week.

“This is unlawful arrest. He has the right to call on the government to improve service delivery,” Dhieu told Eye Radio Wednesday.

He believes that Lol authorities are behind the detention and they intend to return him to the state.

“They will take him back to the state for court proceedings,” he added. “I call on the government and the human right commission to intervene in this case.”

Meanwhile, another Lol government critic Nicodemus Nyuet, says he is now in hiding.

“Currently I am on the run. It’s very clear we are just being victimized for the opinions we wrote on Facebook concerning the state of affairs in the state,” he told Eye Radio via from from undisclosed location.

“We need the government at the national level to intervene…..and we are not against the state government.”

Eye Radio attempts to reach the Lol state government authorities were not immediately successful.

