Teachers & learners to benefit from $17 million grant

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Students at Juba Day Secondary School in Juba, South Sudan. PHOTO: Benedicte Desrus

South Sudan and African Development Bank have signed a grant agreement worth 17.7 million dollars aimed at improving the education sector in the country.

According to the deal that was inked earlier today, over 2,000 teachers will benefit from this project though training.

The program, which will be implemented by the UN Children’s Agency, also involves rehabilitation of some teachers institutes and building of schools in the Upper Nile Region.

Mohamed Ayoy is a UNICEF representative. He says that the grant will  benefit teachers and learners.

“Today’s events is the signatory of the grant agreements between the African revenue banks and the government of South Sudan for the primary and general education, it’s a grant of 17.7 million which UNICEF has been chosen by the government and by the African development bank to be the implementing agency here in South Sudan so it’s a project which is going to benefit both teachers and learners.”

