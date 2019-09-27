Night robbers arrested after numerous complaints in Juba

The Minister of Interior says security forces have arrested a number of suspected criminals in connection with night robberies in Juba.

This comes amidst complaints by Juba residents that there have been increased night crimes lately.

In some cases, residents say armed men in uniform hijack vehicles in town.

Others say the criminals loot their property such as vehicles, laptops and mobile phones.

Minister Michael Chiengjiek was speaking on the state-run SSBC television after the Security Council meeting at the Presidential Palace J1 yesterday…

“The last incident some criminals killed a trader near the Mobil roundabout. I am happy also to inform the people and public that those culprits have now been arrested and they are now under the custody of the CID for investigation, they have confessed. And I want to assure the public that we have done our best to make sure that criminals should not disrupt peace and tranquility.”

Minister Chiengjiek did not mention how many suspects were arrested nor their identities.

However, President Kiir recently said some of those behind night crimes in Juba are members of the organized forces.