FVP calls for support for SS refugees and IDPs

The first vice President has called on the United Nations to support South Sudanese refugees and IDPs who are returning to their homes.

According to the UN refugee agency, there are more than 2 million South Sudan refugees in the neighboring countries.

These include, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and the Sudan.

There are also more than one million IDPs across the country.

However, some of the refugees and displaced persons have reportedly started returning to their homes.

Taban Deng Gai told the UN general assembly yesterday that the returnees are in need of assistance.

“South Sudanese refugees in the neighboring countries and the internally displaced persons living in the United Nations protection of civilians sites are voluntarily returning in large numbers to their respective states and homes. However, there is urgent need to support them with support mechanism to ensure easy transition and reintegration into their communities. This support include transport for the returnees, delivery of food in their respective areas, health, clean water and educational services.”

However, South Sudan receives approximately 5 million dollars daily from the oil sales.

It is believed that the government can alone implement any project without asking for assistance from outsiders.