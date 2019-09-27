27th September 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   FVP calls for support for SS refugees and IDPs

FVP calls for support for SS refugees and IDPs

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 9 hours ago

First Vice President Taban Deng Gai speaking at the Atlantic Council conference in the United State - File Photo

The first vice President has called on the United Nations to support South Sudanese refugees and IDPs who are returning to their homes.

According to the UN refugee agency, there are more than 2 million South Sudan refugees in the neighboring countries.

These include, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and the Sudan.

There are also more than one million IDPs across the country.

However, some of the refugees and displaced persons have reportedly started returning to their homes.

Taban Deng Gai told the UN general assembly yesterday that the returnees are in need of assistance.

“South Sudanese refugees in the neighboring countries and the internally displaced persons living in the United Nations protection of civilians sites are voluntarily returning in large numbers to their respective states and homes. However, there is urgent need to support them with support mechanism to ensure easy transition and reintegration into their communities. This support include transport for the returnees, delivery of food in their respective areas, health, clean water and educational services.”

However, South Sudan receives approximately 5 million dollars daily from the oil sales.

It is believed that the government can alone implement any project without asking for assistance from outsiders.

Popular Stories
Presidential adviser asked to vacate gov’t house 1

Presidential adviser asked to vacate gov’t house

Published Monday, September 23, 2019

Juba bridge at the verge of collapsing 2

Juba bridge at the verge of collapsing

Published Monday, September 23, 2019

Moi’s son denies looting S Sudan riches 3

Moi’s son denies looting S Sudan riches

Published Monday, September 23, 2019

Al-Sabah hospital takes responsibility for wrongful death 4

Al-Sabah hospital takes responsibility for wrongful death

Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Leaders unserious with their jobs-MP 5

Leaders unserious with their jobs-MP

Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

FVP calls for support for SS refugees and IDPs

Published 9 hours ago

Night robbers arrested after numerous complaints in Juba

Published 12 hours ago

Teachers & learners to benefit from $17 million grant

Published 1 day ago

Lol State gov’t critic detained, another on the run

Published 2 days ago

Free testing and treatment for Hepatitis C launched

Published 2 days ago

Impeachment dispute solved in Wau

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th September 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.