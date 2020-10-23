23rd October 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | Justice | News   |   Malakal chiefs battered over airport land issue

Malakal chiefs battered over airport land issue

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 7 hours ago

The Paramount Chief of Malakal, Adam Ajak, shortly after he was attended to by a nurse on Thursday, October 22, 2020 | Credit | Courtesy

Ten traditional chiefs, including the Paramount Chief of Malakal, have been allegedly severely beaten by criminals in Upper Nile State.

The traditional leaders were reportedly attacked in Malakal town on Thursday.

They were on their way to the Malakal Airport to meet with authorities over a land issue when they were attacked.

“The paramount chief and some chiefs were supposed to catch a bus to the venue. But they decided to trek,” Onen Onak, the paramount chief’s relative, explained to Eye Radio.

“When they reached the Children Village in Malakal town, they were attacked by unidentified people in civilian clothes.”

Those battered with sticks include Paramount Chief Adam Ajak and Chief Dak Arob, leaving them with injuries.

The dispute is allegedly over the planned extension of Malakal Airport runway by the government, a conflict that the Chollo community should iron out with the state government.

The meeting had been convened by Ajak Weir Lual, secretary general of Upper Nile State.

It is not clear whether the suspects acted on their own or they were sent to attack the traditional leaders.

The attackers are believed to be four men whose identity is not known. The chiefs were forced to return to the Protection of Civilians site following the attack.

In July this year, a public prosecutor was killed by armed assailants in Malakal town. The culprits are yet to be publicly identified and prosecuted.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t recommends all transactions be done in SSP 1

Gov’t recommends all transactions be done in SSP

Published Saturday, October 17, 2020

Amb Nyang dies in a Nairobi banking hall 2

Amb Nyang dies in a Nairobi banking hall

Published Thursday, October 22, 2020

Some gov’t employees to lose jobs over fake degrees 3

Some gov’t employees to lose jobs over fake degrees

Published 15 hours ago

Politicians urged to leave financial institutions alone 4

Politicians urged to leave financial institutions alone

Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Journalist detained for covering student protests in Juba 5

Journalist detained for covering student protests in Juba

Published Saturday, October 17, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Renk in pursuit of suspected arsonists

Published 7 hours ago

Malakal chiefs battered over airport land issue

Published 7 hours ago

Some gov’t employees to lose jobs over fake degrees

Published 15 hours ago

Amb Nyang dies in a Nairobi banking hall

Published Thursday, October 22, 2020

Juba court convicts three forgers

Published Thursday, October 22, 2020

Why transit goods are stranded at Nimule border

Published Thursday, October 22, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd October 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.