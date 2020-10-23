Malakal chiefs battered over airport land issue

Ten traditional chiefs, including the Paramount Chief of Malakal, have been allegedly severely beaten by criminals in Upper Nile State.

The traditional leaders were reportedly attacked in Malakal town on Thursday.

They were on their way to the Malakal Airport to meet with authorities over a land issue when they were attacked.

“The paramount chief and some chiefs were supposed to catch a bus to the venue. But they decided to trek,” Onen Onak, the paramount chief’s relative, explained to Eye Radio.

“When they reached the Children Village in Malakal town, they were attacked by unidentified people in civilian clothes.”

Those battered with sticks include Paramount Chief Adam Ajak and Chief Dak Arob, leaving them with injuries.

The dispute is allegedly over the planned extension of Malakal Airport runway by the government, a conflict that the Chollo community should iron out with the state government.

The meeting had been convened by Ajak Weir Lual, secretary general of Upper Nile State.

It is not clear whether the suspects acted on their own or they were sent to attack the traditional leaders.

The attackers are believed to be four men whose identity is not known. The chiefs were forced to return to the Protection of Civilians site following the attack.

In July this year, a public prosecutor was killed by armed assailants in Malakal town. The culprits are yet to be publicly identified and prosecuted.

