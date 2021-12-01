You are here: Home | Health | Humanitarian | News | Mangalla IDPs call for humanitarian assistance
The Chairperson of IDPs in Mangalla has called on humanitarian agencies and well-wishers to provide assistance to the vulnerable people at the camp.
The Mongalla IDP camp was established nearly a year ago to temporarily host IDPs who fled an unprecedented flood in Jonglei State.
The camp is now a home to more than 96,000 people, mostly women and children.
Dau Akoi Jurkuch says the displaced persons are living under dire conditions.
“The situation in Mangalla is bad, people are sick with malaria, they are also still living under the tree,” Dau said.
“Generally, the IDPS who left their homes need support. We need food and nonfood items. Now, I am calling on organizations that are willing to support the IDPS in the camp and also the well-wishers to come and help the IDPs.”
