1st December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | News   |   Mangalla IDPs call for humanitarian assistance

Mangalla IDPs call for humanitarian assistance

Authors: Yar Ajak | Gale Moses | Published: 44 seconds ago

A truck loading fish at Mangalla port - Eye Radio | Koang Pal Chang | Oct 23, 2021

The Chairperson of IDPs in Mangalla has called on humanitarian agencies and well-wishers to provide assistance to the vulnerable people at the camp.

The Mongalla IDP camp was established nearly a year ago to temporarily host IDPs who fled an unprecedented flood in Jonglei State.

The camp is now a home to more than 96,000 people, mostly women and children.

Dau Akoi Jurkuch says the displaced persons are living under dire conditions.

“The situation in Mangalla is bad, people are sick with malaria, they are also still living under the tree,” Dau said.

“Generally, the IDPS who left their homes need support. We need food and nonfood items. Now, I am calling on organizations that are willing to support the IDPS in the camp and also the well-wishers to come and help the IDPs.”

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Veteran SPLA general, Michael Chot dies at Juba IDP camp 1

Veteran SPLA general, Michael Chot dies at Juba IDP camp

Published Thursday, November 25, 2021

Two shot dead at Baraka, Juba – witness 2

Two shot dead at Baraka, Juba – witness

Published Thursday, November 25, 2021

NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda 3

NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda

Published 21 hours ago

Kiir says unified forces to graduate without guns 4

Kiir says unified forces to graduate without guns

Published Monday, November 29, 2021

Raja County civil servants receive salaries from wrong state 5

Raja County civil servants receive salaries from wrong state

Published Sunday, November 28, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mangalla IDPs call for humanitarian assistance

Published 44 seconds ago

Ten police officers arrested for allegedly ‘torturing’ woman to death in Warrap

Published 29 mins ago

NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda

Published 21 hours ago

SPLA-IO senior officers sentenced for torturing civilian

Published 22 hours ago

Suspect arrested over the killing of 8 people in Tonj

Published 22 hours ago

Gov’t urged to establish lab for testing imported goods

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.