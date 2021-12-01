1st December 2021
Ten police officers arrested for allegedly ‘torturing’ woman to death in Warrap

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 38 seconds ago

Authorities in Warrap state are investigating ten police officers for allegedly beating a 42 year-old woman to death.

The incident took place at Marial Maper Village in Twic County on Sunday.

According to Warrap State Information Minister, the deceased – Ajiid Malim Atem, 42, is believed to be the mother of a fugitive.

Her son, Ariec Bol, 23, ran away from the authorities after he was accused of being a serial cattle rustler.

“A woman who her son went and stolen some cows from somebody was arrested instead for the police to go and look for the suspected thief,”

“They tried to interrogate the mother by torturing her in order to disclose her son whereabout but unfortunately the old lady refused to talk until she die.

“The 10 police officers who committed this crime are now unarrest and after the investigation is done, they will be taken to court for beating the woman to death and defend themselves.”     

The authorities are yet to reveal the identities of the accused soldiers.

Last week, South Sudan joined the rest of the world to commemorate 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence under the theme: “Take Action, Be Accountable.”

According to a 2019 Report by UNICEF, gender-based violence or GBV is one of the most critical threats to the protection and wellbeing of women and children in South Sudan.

The report further indicates that some 65 percent of women and girls have experienced physical and sexual violence in their lifetime.

While some 51 per cent have suffered intimate partner violence, some 33 percent of women have experienced sexual violence from a non-partner.

