24th May 2019
Media encouraged to report more on GBV

Author: Charles Wote and Sunday | Published: 1 min ago

Laura Bain is the South Sudan team leader of Journalists for Human rights, Laura Bain [Photo| @laurabain11 twitter]

The media has been encouraged to report more on sexual and gender-based violence and issues affecting children in the country.

According to reports, physical assault accounts for nearly half or 47% of the reported gender-based violence, followed by emotional abuse at 17% and rape at 16%.

On the other hand, children in South Sudan are reportedly faced with lots of problems, including lack of school and involvement in armed conflict.

On Wednesday, more than 30 journalists took part in a one-day training on ethical reporting on GBV and child protection.

Laura Bain is the South Sudan team leader of Journalists for Human rights.

She says it’s the obligation of Journalists to report on cultural and social economic circumstances that are contributing to the gender-based violence in the country.

Bain was speaking to Eye Radio shortly after the end of the workshop in Juba.

“You know we want to look into deep issues. What are the cultural practices that might be contributing to this, what are the socioeconomic circumstances that are forcing people to enter into the situations? How about unresolved trauma is that the factor and why GBV is progressing in certain environments and some community?”

The workshop was facilitated by UNFPA, Journalists for Human Rights, GBV Sub Cluster for South Sudan, the International Rescue Committee and UNICEF.

