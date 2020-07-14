14th July 2020
Media fraternity loses journalist to illness

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

Richard Janda in a recent picture | Credit | Facebook

A former Equator Broadcasting Cooperation journalist has died.

Richard Janda, who was working for the EBC as the head of radio unit and the editorial team for the past three years, died on Monday after a short illness at Juba Teaching Hospital.

Late Richard previously worked with Radio Miraya, BBC Media Action, and 360 Media in Juba.

The late is survived by 4 children.

Media fraternity and youth leaders across the country are currently mourning the passing on of Janda.

Adhieu Majok described Janda as a ‘talented” journalist.

Richard’s former colleague at Radio Miraya, Gabriel Shadar told Eye Radio that Richard’s untimely death is a great loss to the media fraternity.

“It’s indeed a very sad news for as former colleagues and friends to the late Richard Janda. He is very friendly and brilliant person,” said Gabriel Shadar, Miraya Radio.

For his part, Francis Irigu wrote: “The radio waves of South Sudan lost one of its best and humble presenters the country has. Richard Janda go well.’

In a Facebook post, the management of Equator Broadcasting Cooperation described Richard’s death as appalling and a huge gape left in the organization.

14th July 2020

