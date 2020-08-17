17th August 2020
Meet Juba's public transport lady driver

Meet Juba’s public transport lady driver

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 min ago

Evelyn Julius sits behind the wheel in Juba in August 2020 | Credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

If you use public transport in Juba, you may have seen a lady behind steering wheel, driving a public service vehicle.

She is Evelin Julius. Ms Julius is a student at the University of Juba and mother of two children.

“I appeal to my sisters that regardless what, don’t be ashamed to do a job which is not decent. Driving is not bad. What a man can do a woman can also,” She said in an interview with Eye Radio.

Evelyn Julius counts her money | Credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

