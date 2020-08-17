You are here: Home | National News | News | Meet Juba’s public transport lady driver
If you use public transport in Juba, you may have seen a lady behind steering wheel, driving a public service vehicle.
She is Evelin Julius. Ms Julius is a student at the University of Juba and mother of two children.
“I appeal to my sisters that regardless what, don’t be ashamed to do a job which is not decent. Driving is not bad. What a man can do a woman can also,” She said in an interview with Eye Radio.
