Meet Juba’s public transport lady driver

If you use public transport in Juba, you may have seen a lady behind steering wheel, driving a public service vehicle.

She is Evelin Julius. Ms Julius is a student at the University of Juba and mother of two children.

“I appeal to my sisters that regardless what, don’t be ashamed to do a job which is not decent. Driving is not bad. What a man can do a woman can also,” She said in an interview with Eye Radio.